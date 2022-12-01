 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golda Bockbrader

  • 0

Golda Bockbrader, 88

Golda Jean Bockbrader, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at Brookefield Park Nursing Home and Rehab in St. Paul.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Citizen Advocacy Program or Grand Island Literacy Council. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Golda Jean (Helzer) Bockbrader was born in Hastings on Nov. 16, 1934 to Louis L. and Bertha (Williams) Helzer. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts