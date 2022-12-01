Golda Bockbrader, 88

Golda Jean Bockbrader, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at Brookefield Park Nursing Home and Rehab in St. Paul.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Citizen Advocacy Program or Grand Island Literacy Council. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Golda Jean (Helzer) Bockbrader was born in Hastings on Nov. 16, 1934 to Louis L. and Bertha (Williams) Helzer. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.