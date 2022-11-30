Golda Bockbrader, 88

Golda Jean Bockbrader, 88, of Grand Island, passed away Nov. 29, 2022, at Brookefield Park Nursing Home and Rehab in St. Paul.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Citizen Advocacy Program or Grand Island Literacy Council. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Golda Jean (Helzer) Bockbrader was born in Hastings on Nov. 16, 1934, to Louis L. and Bertha (Williams) Helzer. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Senior High School in 1952.

On July 19, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harold E. Bockbrader and to this union a son was born. Harold passed away on April 17, 2001.

Golda held various jobs around Grand Island over the years. She worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Volunteer Coordinator at the Nebraska Veterans Home, Volunteer Coordinator/Trainer for the State Adult Basic Education programs and State Farm Insurance Company.

Golda was an active and dedicated volunteer with many organizations around the area. She was a Citizen Advocate, co-founder of the statewide Coalition Coordinators for Adult Literacy, Grand Island Literacy Council and the Nebraska Literacy Council. She received numerous National, State and Local awards and citations for her volunteer efforts. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

In her leisure time she enjoyed crocheting, camping, gardening and participating in a sewing club. She decorated for every holiday and baked the best Christmas treats. She loved watching Nebraska Football and discussing politics with her son.

Golda is survived by her son, Kenneth (Laurie) Bockbrader of Grand Island; grandchildren, Tena (Dustin) Lofing of Grand Island and Luke (April) Bockbrader of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Brock and Reyse Zobel; step-great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cooper, Parker and Katie Lofing and Zoey Boyd; brother, Jay (Donna) Helzer of Grand Island; sisters, Marilou Baldwin of Wheatland, Mo., Dixie (Art) Ostermeier of Grand Island and Kathleen McCrellias of Lead, S.D; brother-in-law, Vern Engel of Grand Island and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband; parents; brother, David (Lorna) Helzer; sisters, Marilyn (Danny) Stout and Judy Engel and brother in-law, Bob Baldwin. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com