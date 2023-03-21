Grant ‘Junior' Dishman

Grant “Junior” Dishman was born in Gothenburg to Doriene and Grandville Dishman on June 8, 1954, and left this life on March 16, 2023.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Moore officiating.

Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 27, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Junior's wishes were to be cremated.