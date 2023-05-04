Greg James Kelly, 51

ST. PAUL — Greg James Kelly, 51, of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Blair, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Father Vince Parsons will be presiding. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery in Osceola.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated at a later time by the family.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.