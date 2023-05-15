Gregory A. Robison, 70

Gregory A. “Greg” Robison, 70, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m.Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Survivors include his wife, Pat Robison of Grand Island; a son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Lindsey Robison of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Britnee and John Langrehr of St. Libory; four grandchildren, Anslee Langrehr, and Bridger, Baeden and Basley Robison; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Karen Robison of St. Paul; a sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Phil Van De Walle of Doniphan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

