Gregory H. Day, 63

Gregory H. “Greg” Day, 63, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Service and celebration of Greg’s life will be at 6 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Tim Rust of Destiny Church will officiate.

Family and friends will gather prior to the service, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation of Grand Island.

Those who cherish Greg’s memory include his wife of 36 years, Kathi; and sons, Caleb (Anna) Day of Hastings and Joshua (Jessi) Day of Grand Island.

