Gregory ‘Greg' Stevenson, 70

Gregory “Greg” T. Stevenson, 70, of Grand Island, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Andrew Springer will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the family.

Greg was born on Aug. 30, 1952, in Hastings, son of Duane Sr. and Loretta (Payne) Stevenson.

After graduating from St. Paul High School, Greg began working for many area farmers. He started employment with Toner's in 1974. In 1988, he started Stevenson Farm Service. He shared his love for tractors and farm machinery with his children and grandchildren. He was a self-taught mechanic and shared his knowledge with anyone interested.

On June 5,1971 he was united in marriage to Susan Kosmicki and to this union 3 children were born: Donald of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Jacqulyn (Larry) Bagwell of Grand Island and Robert (Michelle) of Grand Island.

On Aug. 1, 1986, he was united in marriage to Shirley Hayes. Her three children joined the family Trina (Bryan Cook) Koperski, Naomi (Tom) Petersen and Robert (Traci) Penner Jr.

Greg loved antique tractors and was a member of the Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed camping and taking his dogs Lobo or Amos out in the truck. Recently Sadie was his constant companion in the shop while he worked on tractors. Greg watched classic western movies and wouldn't go anywhere without his pliers. His family will cherish his legacy.

Greg is survived by his wife, Shirley of Grand Island; children, Donald Stevenson of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Jacqulyn (Larry) Bagwell of Grand Island; Robert (Michelle) Stevenson of Grand Island; stepchildren, Trina (Bryan Cook) Koperski of Grand Island, Naomi (Tom) Petersen of St. Paul, and Robert (Traci) Penner of McCool Junction, Kan; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers and sisters, Duane Jr. (Nancy) Stevenson, Janet (Joe) Moraczewski, Karen (Bill) Keesler, Bev (Bill) Kennedy, John Stevenson, Darren Stevenson, Valerie (Greg) Ambrose, James (Monika Cook) Stevenson and Jason Stevenson; Uncle Joe Payne and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane Sr.. and Loretta; sister, Peggy; infant great-grandson, Kaleb; and sister-in-law, Julie Stevenson.

