Gwynuel Johnson, 83

HAMPTON — Gwynuel Johnson, 83, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home in Hampton.

Gwyn’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at St. Peters’s Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Dan Barbey will officiate. Interment will be in the Hampton City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Lutheran School and Orphan Grain Train.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Gwynuel D. Johnson, the son of Milford and Gertrude (Stach) Johnson, was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on November 3, 1939, and passed away in Hampton, Nebraska, on June 22, 2023, at the age of 83.

Gwyn grew up on a farm near Polk. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk. He attended Immanuel Lutheran elementary school, graduated from Polk High School in 1957. He farmed with his brother and father.

Gwyn was united in marriage to Kathleen Bamesberger on August 12, 1961. They made their home on the family farm near Polk, then moved to the Hampton area and made their home. Three children were born to this union: a son, Bradley, and two daughters, Sandra and Beverly.

Gwyn enjoyed his two favorite occupations, he and Kathy farmed for 25 years, then he drove an 18-wheeler for 28 years of which seven of those years he and Kathy team drove. To his grandchildren, his truck was known as Grandpa’s BIG BLUE PAPA Truck.

While team-driving Gwyn ad Kathy had the privilege to take several loads of supplies to New Orleans and other areas affected by Hurricane Katrina for Orphan Grain Train.

Gwyn was very active in his church. He loved his Lord and Savior and his family. He was able to come home to spend his final days with his family and friends after his diagnosis of cancer.

He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and David Smith; a brother, Gordon Johnson; his parents, Milfred and Gertrude Johnson; his stepmother, Helen Johnson; a sister-in-law, Gloria Bamesberger; and a stepsister-in-law, Deana Lincoln.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy of Hampton; a son, Bradley (Marsha) Johnson of North Platte; a daughter, Sandra (William) Blender of Grand Island ; six grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Blender of Grand Island, Aric (Kaci) Blender of Kearney, Stephanie Bailey (Johnson) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Cody (Caitlin) Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, Ethan Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, Courtney Smith and special friend James Espinosa of North Platte; eight great-grandchildren, Eli and Noah Blender, Dax Blender, Ashlyn VanEperen and Emersyn VanEperen; Zoey Bailey, Harper Bailey, and Willow Bailey. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends.; a sister-in-law, Alice Johnson of Polk; stepbrothers, John Lincoln of Bellevue and Alfred (Susie) Lincoln of Kearney; brothers-in-law, Laverne (Bernie) Bamesberger of Marquette, Eugene (Petra) Bamesberger of Hampton, Dale (Karen) Bamesberger of Hampton and Dean Bamesberger of Hampton.