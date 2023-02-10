Hannah Alvarado-Diaz, 1 year, 11 months

Hannah Rose Alvarado-Diaz, 1 year, 11 months went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Jorge Canela will officiate. Burial will be at Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Those we lift up in prayer include her parents, Darwin Alvarado and Dania Hernández, and a brother, Darwin Matias Alvarado.