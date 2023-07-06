Harlon L. Kenyon, 93

GRAND ISLAND — Harlon L. Kenyon, 93, of Grand Island, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Tabitha of Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Harlon’s obit page at www.giallfaiths.com Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Harlon was born on August 24, 1929, in Sherman County, the son of Glenn and Anna (Weiss) Kenyon. He was raised on the family farm and received his education in Grand Island, where he graduated from high school. On February 11, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carol Hummell. This union was blessed with four children: Dennis, David, Debra and Kevin.

Harlon was a lifelong farmer. He grew corn and raised cattle. He had a grade “A” dairy herd for many years. Farming was his passion and the farm was where he was always the happiest.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dennis (Cathy) Kenyon of Omaha, and David (Micki) Kenyon, Debra (Jerry) Petermann and Kevin Kenyon, all of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Kelly, Justin and Keri, Maria, Jessica and James, Emily and Derek and Ashley; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Wiig of Brookings, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by Carol, his wife of 69 years; a brother, Dean; and his parents.