Harold Bennett

MCCOOK — Harold E. Bennett, 89, of McCook, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook with family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Memorial United Methodist Church in McCook with Pastor Jeff Kelley officiating. There will be a light lunch to follow.

Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested in his name to be designated at a later date.

Harold was born May 19, 1933, in Litchfield, to parents Harry Lee and Florence M. (Farnsworth) Bennett. He was the second of four brothers who grew up in Litchfield, attending school and graduating from Litchfield High School in 1950.

On July 1, 1951, Harold married the love of his life, Margaret “Patty” M. (McMahan) Bennett in Litchfield. The couple had six children: Tim, Daylene, Tom, Terry, Tony, and Todd. They were blessed with getting to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary together in 2022.

Harold attended Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney where he received many accolades for playing basketball while obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Education. He later received his master's degree from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in Education Administration. He began his teaching career in Arapahoe later moving to Elm Creek and Imperial where he taught biology and history. He had a passion for helping his students and loved being able to also coach many of them in football, basketball, and track and field. Later in his career he moved into administration becoming principal and superintendent in Elm Creek and Imperial. In 1971, he and his family made McCook their home when he became the Superintendent of McCook Public Schools. Harold retired from McCook Schools in 1993, after serving 46 years in education, 22 years in McCook. Harold lived his life believing that a teacher was God's gift to children.

In retirement he remained active in education. In 1996, he was elected to the Board of Governors of Mid-Plains Community College serving 2 four-year terms. During his time, he was elected vice chairman of the board and served his last two years as chairman. Harold was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church as well as an active member of the McCook Rotary Club. Throughout his career he was a member of many educational organizations including Nebraska School Masters Club and the Big Ten Superintendents Club. He was also on the Nebraska State Education Association serving on the Board of Directors. He loved to spend time outdoors, fishing, camping, and gardening and caring for his lawn. In the last few years of his life, he and Patty made their home at Kinship Pointe Senior Home in McCook. Patty and Harold's strong love was felt throughout the family. They loved being able to spend time and travel with their kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. Those moments together with their family gave them the most joy in life. Harold and his brothers also had a tight bond throughout life. In retirement they and their wives frequently traveled across the United States in their RVs together.

Those left to celebrate his memory include his wife, Patty Bennett of McCook; daughter, Daylene Bennett of Estes Park, Colo; four sons, Tom (Jody) Bennett of McCook, Terry (Tammy) Bennett of Estes Park, Tony (Sharon) Bennett of McCook and Todd (Julie) Bennett of Grand Island; brother, Dean Bennett of Pottsboro, Texas; Ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Kisha (Chris, Teagan, Jack) Whetton of Lakeland, Fla; Joshua (Brian) Bennett of West Orange, N.J; Nicole (Jason, Madison, Charlie) Brandt of Fort Collins, Colo; Nate (Heather Ella) Bennett of Kearney, Sara (Nick, Carter, Annabelle, Bria Voorhees) Bennett of Omaha; Joe (Jessie, Henry) Bennett of Kearney, Amanda (Asher) Bennett of McCook, Makenzie (Justin, Carter, Kennedy, Kora Lawson) Bennett of Grand Island, Makayla (Gabby Mendez) Bennett of Joplin, Mo; and Corinne Burger of Denver, Colo.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim Bennett; son-in-law, Pete Burger; and his two brothers, Roger Bennett and Paul Bennett.