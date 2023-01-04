Harold Bremer, 87

SCOTIA — Harold D. Bremer, 87, of Scotia, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

The service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. The Rev. Mark Middendorf will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or the Scotia Rural Fire and Rescue.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Harold was born west of Scotia on Sept. 3, 1935, to Roy and Eunice Mallery Bremer on the farm his family has owned since 1896. He graduated from Scotia High School in 1953.

Harold married the love of his life, Shirley Dwinell, on March 10, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett. The couple then lived on the family farm near Scotia where they raised their family. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage before Shirley's passing in 2017.

Harold lived his lifelong passion of farming the “home place” he loved, growing crops and raising hogs and cattle. He was awarded the Dekalb National Corn Growing Contest Champion in 1956 and 1957. He served on the boards of the local co-op and irrigation district.

Harold's faith and love for Jesus Christ were very important to him. He served as a leader and volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. His family and grandchildren were also very special to him, whom he loved “lots and lots and lots”. He had an easy smile, and a witty sense of humor. He was always willing to help others. He was strong, yet gentle and kind, and faced hardships with courage.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Dale (Jannis) Bremer of Manhattan, Kan; daughters, Diane (Dan) Preister of Genoa, Marilyn (Dave) Meline of Windsor, Colo., and Barb (Steve) Prow of Omaha; grandchildren, Erin, Brittany, Amber, Jeremy, Sarah, Matt, Tyler, Ashley, Caitlyn, and Noah; step-grandchildren, Sarah, Lindsey, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Addison and Cooper; step-great grandchildren, William and Charlotte; sisters-in-law, and

brothers-in-law, Jean Poss of Elba, Bertha Vogeler of Scotia, Alice Donner Strom of Grand Junction, Colo., JoAnn Dwinell of Scottsbluff, Roy (Pat) Dwinell of St. Paul, and Betty (Ben) Schamp of Ord.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Roy and Eunice; an infant daughter, Karen; and sister, Bonnie Bremer Harnan.

Harold will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com