Harold Hanssen, 97

DONIPHAN — Harold L. Hanssen, 97, of Doniphan, passed away the day before his 98th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doniphan or the Doniphan Emergency Response Team.

Harold was born on Jan. 29, 1925, at Grand Island, son of Arnold and Paula (Keuscher) Hanssen. He continued his family's legacy of farming near Grand Island as he was the great-grandson of Detlef Sass, an original settler of Hall County.

He was raised in Grand Island where he graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1944.

On Oct. 12, 1958, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Lou Sass and they made their home near Grand Island.

Harold farmed and raised cattle near Grand Island with his brother, John. Soon after marring Bonnie, Harold starting as a machinist at Case New Holland in 1965. Following his retirement in 1986 he began working part time for Agriculture Services. Throughout the years Harold continued caring for the land he was raised on. After retirement he took over the maintenance and fences. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed the annual wild game and fish fry at George Claussen's home. Harold was a devoted husband and caregiver for his wife of 61 years.

Harold was a member of the Platt Duetsche in Grand Island and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doniphan.

Harold is survived by his sons, Dr. Gaylord “G.H.” (Dee) Hanssen of Grand Island and Dr. Mark L. Hanssen of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Benjamin, Bobbi, Brittany, Michael and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Holden, Pierce, Brooks, Miles, Mia, Jase and Mack; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Hanssen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman (Thelma) Hanssen and John (Sharon) Hanssen.