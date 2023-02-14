Harold Langenheder, 85

Harold A. Langenheder, 85, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church - Grand Island with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the start of the service. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneral.com.

Harold was born on Feb. 23, 1937, in Grand Island, to August and Addie (Klein) Langenheder. He grew up on the family farm north of Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated in 1954.

He was united in marriage to Delores Lessig on June 22, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church. After which the couple lived and raised their family on the family farm.

Harold was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher for 54 years and served on the Board of Trustees and Stewards, as well as a member of the Platte Duetsche and Liederkranz. Harold also served on the Cattleman's and Pork Producers Boards and the Grand Island Coop Board.

Harold enjoyed watching RFD TV and Nebraska football during his free time. He was a lifelong farmer. The family farm achieved Pioneer Farmer Award in 1994, 100 years of ownership, and Harold's grandsons are now the 5th generation on the family farm. Harold started the Bloomfield feeder pig co-op in the early 1970's and was a member for 18 years.

Harold is survived by his wife, Delores; children, Donna Langenheder of Grand Island, Debra Langenheder of Grand Island, and Gary Langenheder of St. Libory; grandchildren, Kevin, Schuyler, Joshua, and Caleb Langenheder; and sister, Helen (Langenheder) Carmin of Doniphan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn (Langenheder) Rosenkoetter; and brothers-in-law, Tom Carmin and Gene Rosenkoetter.