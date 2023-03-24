Harold Luebke, 92

ST. LIBORY — Harold Luebke, retired farmer and Sam's Club door greeter, of St. Libory, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home at the age of 92.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Worms. The Rev. Craig Niemeier will officiate.

Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery with graveside Military Honors by Burton-Beyer American Legion Post 120 of Palmer and the United States Marine Corp Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church or Heartland Lutheran High School in Grand Island.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Harold was born to Armin and Florence (Miller) Luebke on May 6, 1930, in the house where he passed away northeast of St. Libory.

He was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church at Worms. His love of God was followed closely by the love of his family. He attended and graduated from Palmer High School.

He was a helicopter mechanic serving in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Barber on April 12, 1964, at Kenesaw.

Bible study groups, card club, friends and reading the newspaper were his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of nearly 59 years; four daughters and much loved sons-in-law, Audrey and Mike Turner of Washington, Monica and Doug Hengen of North Platte, Melissa and Aaron Weaver of St. Libory, and Gwen and Kevin Bergstrom of North Platte; seven grandchildren of whom he was so proud, Bradan, Leah and Calisa Hengen; Mason and Hanna Weaver; and Kahl and Lindy Bergstrom; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Bob Sass of Grand Island; sister-in-law, June Luebke of Millard; and many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Wally Sass and brother, Ken Luebke.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Harold's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.