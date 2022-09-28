Harold Roach, 91

DONIPHAN — Harold Roach, 91, of Doniphan, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial of ashes with military honors will follow in the Cedarview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

He was born on July 24, 1931, in Grand Island to Harold and Johanna (Warnke) Roach. He entered the Army on Jan. 20, 1954, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 10, 1957. He was united in marriage to Myrna Aufdenkamp on Aug. 24, 1958, in Doniphan. After which the couple lived in Doniphan where he was employed by O.P. Skaggs. He later worked for Turner Grain in Doniphan, Gangwish Farm and Grain in Shelton and Armour Meats in Hastings. After retiring he worked part-time for the Hall County Parks.

He was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Doniphan and the Hastings VFW . He loved fishing, crafts and woodworking.

Survivors include his son, Robert (Rhonda) Roach of Doniphan; daughters, Malinda (Jim) Foltz of Friend, and Lisa (Perry) Roberts of Doniphan; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Nunnenkamp, Stanley (Kathy) Roach, Carol (Ed) Caudill, Gregory (Sherry) Roach and Karen (Ron) McIntosh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrna; and siblings, Jerry Roach, Gene Roach, Mike Roach, Charlotte Tully, Antoniette Blackford, Susanne Kelsey, Kay Kelsey and Janet Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com