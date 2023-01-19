Harold Swanson, 81

ST. PAUL — Harold L. Swanson, 81, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The family requests that everyone dress in casual attire. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersfuneralHomeSP.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. parish and Knights of Columbus rosary.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Fire Department and EMT's.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Harold was born on Jan. 10, 1942, on the family farm northeast of Wolbach, the oldest son of Fred W and Esther M. (Nielsen) Swanson. In 1949, the family moved to Michigan, where he attended school in Montrose, Mich. In 1958, the family moved back to Wolbach and he graduated from Wolbach High School in 1960. He was confirmed into the Catholic faith in 1961.

He was united in marriage to Leona M. Fost on Sept. 28, 1963, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. They lived their entire married life in St. Paul.

Harold worked at Jarecke Motor Company Chrysler-Plymouth dealership and Jarecke IHC Implement dealership in St. Paul for 13 years. In Jan. 1974, he began working for Case New Holland, Inc. in Grand Island, retiring in Jan. 1999. He then was employed at the St. Paul Senior Center until 2012.

He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council 1918. He was a past member of the St. Paul Fire Department and had also served as an officer with the St. Paul Police Department. He was also a lifetime member of the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton.

Harold enjoyed fishing, camping, working on older cars, and birdwatching with Leona. He took great pride and joy in his yardwork and gardening. He also enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives.

He was a wonderful husband and very proud father of his two sons and their accomplishments in life. He adored his grandchildren, taking great interest in all their activities.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Swanson of St. Paul; two sons, Martin William Swanson and his wife, Rhonda L. Puckett-Swanson of Lincoln and Marv Anthony Swanson and his wife, Amy Swanson of Exeter; grandchildren, William Swanson, Olivea Swanson and Ryan Sharp; siblings and spouses, Ronald and Elaine Swanson, Bill Swanson, and Linda and Mel Fuller, all of St. Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Swanson; infant sister, Lana Swanson; brother-in-law, Lyle Rasmussen; and grandparents, Harvey and Maude Swanson and Jens and Bertha Nielsen.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Harold's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.