Harold Swanson, 81

ST. PAUL — Harold L. Swanson, 81, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The family requests that everyone dress in casual attire. The Rev. Vince Parsons and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. parish and Knights of Columbus rosary.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Fire Department and EMT's.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

