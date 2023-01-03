Harvey 'Skip' Meyer Jr.

Harvey L. ‘Skip' Meyer Jr., 73

ST. LIBORY — Harvey L. “Skip” Meyer Jr., 73, of St. Libory, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery with graveside military honors provided by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and the United States Army Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Skip was born Nov. 27, 1949, in Grand Island, the son of Harvey L. and Irene T. (Ambrose) Meyer, Sr. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church where he also attended parochial school. He grew up on the family farm northeast of St. Libory. In 1968, he graduated from St. Paul High School.

He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. He then returned to Central Nebraska where he held various jobs in the area, before becoming an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance for 22 years.

He was united in marriage to Carol J. (Kanter) Landin on June 11, 2005, in Loup City. The couple farmed near Worms and raised various miniature animals until the time of his death.

He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the Grand Island Lions Club and Carl Mogenesn American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.

Skip never knew a stranger and always had a “corny” joke to tell. He was also quite the historian who gave cemetery tours in Central Nebraska. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors and playing Santa Claus, which he had done for the past 52 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Meyer of St. Libory; his children and their spouses, Steven and Wendy Meyer and Jana and Troy Sawyer, all of Grand Island; stepsons and spouses, Jason and Heather Landin of Rockville and Jesse and Kristy Landin of Holdrege; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Irene Meyer of St. Libory; his siblings and their spouses, Sandy and Jerry Howland of Omaha, Chuck and Cathy Meyer of St. Libory, Pam and Vernon Silvers of Hendersonville, N.C., Russ and Sandy Meyer of Giltner, Todd Meyer and Kim Wadkins of Gibbon, Dave Meyer of Archer and Jay and Deb Meyer of St. Libory; a sister-in-law, Frances Glinsmann of Rockville; and a brother-in-law and spouse, Dwight and They Kanter of Canton, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his father; a granddaughter, Remi Landin; a sister-in-law, Jill Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Wendell Glinsmann.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Skip's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.