Hayes Morgheim, 23

GRAND ISLAND — In the early hours of Sunday, June 4, 2023, Hayes Morgheim, 23, entered eternal rest outside of his home in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, Nebraska, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation in Hayes Morgheim’s name to Hope Harbor in Grand Island, Nebraska, to assist victims of domestic abuse; https://www.facebook.com/HopeHarborGI/l

Hayes was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 19, 2000, as the only son of Renee and Anthony Morgheim. The Morgheim family moved to Springfield, Missouri, when Hayes was an infant, and he resided there until returning to Nebraska with his mother in the fall of 2020.

While growing up in Missouri, Hayes loved to play soccer, visit the farm of his aunt and uncle, Tom and Beth Douglas, and watch Cardinals baseball with his dad.

Hayes had a very close relationship with his cousins Brenna, Oliver and Tara Douglas. They might have only been cousins, but they loved him like a brother. Hayes was an avid reader, a skilled gamer, and a kind soul. He loved animals and had a deep devotion to his family. Although he was generally very shy, he had a quirky sense of humor and would often use it to make those he was closest to laugh.

Hayes spent the last moments of his life standing up for others and, as a result, paid the ultimate price.

He is survived by many family members, including his loving mother, Renee Hoskins Morgheim of Grand Island; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Leanna Hoskins of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; his paternal grandmother, Virginia Morgheim; and paternal uncles, Jeff Morgheim and Ryan Carter.

Hayes was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Morgheim; and his great-grandmother, Wilma Cravens.