Helen Brewer

ALDA — Helen Brewer of Alda, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island with family by her side.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alda community center. The family requests casual attire.

Helen was born on Oct. 25, 1928, in Burwell to Henry and Maggie (Gregory) Poling. Helen attended Burwell public schools.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Sharon Arnold of Kearney; son, Robert (Diane) Brewer of Grand Island; sister, Norma Taylor of Elm Creek; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lett; sons, Victor, Thomas, Jim, and David who was born at rest.