 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helen Brewer

  • Updated
  • 0

Helen Brewer

ALDA — Helen Brewer of Alda, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island with family by her side.

A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alda community center. The family requests casual attire.

Helen was born on Oct. 25, 1928, in Burwell to Henry and Maggie (Gregory) Poling. Helen attended Burwell public schools.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Sharon Arnold of Kearney; son, Robert (Diane) Brewer of Grand Island; sister, Norma Taylor of Elm Creek; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lett; sons, Victor, Thomas, Jim, and David who was born at rest.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts