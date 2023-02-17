Helen Davenport, 77

AURORA — Helen Davenport, 77, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20 at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kansas later in the week. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Methodist Church Building Fund or the Grace Cancer Foundation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Helen Lavon Davenport, the daughter of Harold I. and Audrey M. (Loudenback) Crays, was born in Fort Scott, Kan. on March 8, 1945, and passed away at Grand Island on Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 77.

She grew up in Hiattville, Kan. until she was 11 years old. The family moved to Fort Scott, Kan. where Helen graduated high school in 1963.

Helen was united in marriage to Jim Davenport on Feb. 9, 1964, just recently celebrating 59 years of marriage. Throughout her life she worked in meat cutting, insurance, Food Industry. They moved to Iowa in 1983, and then moved to Nebraska in 1987.

Helen was an active member of the Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook, loved to entertain and work in her flower garden. Helen did lots of canning veggies, was an excellent homemaker. She could have been a floral designer as she was always coming up with something. She enjoyed sewing and most important to her were her two grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim of Aurora; granddaughter, Hailyn Rose Davenport; grandson, Jace Davenport; fomer daughter-in-law, Lyndi Rohr; half-sister, Tammy Crays and Dallas Hill; half-brother, Gary (Jessica) Crays; nieces, Tanya (David) Haubein and Carolyn (Chuck) VanSandt and Susie (Kevin) Gilstrap, Debbie Masur, Lori (Brian) Barrett. Other survivors include brothers-in-law, Bill (Dorothy), Kenneth (Leah) and Gary (Carol); several cousins, Jerry and Teresa Davenport, Gerald and Iris Crays, Delbert and Darla Cray, Barbara Cotiziss and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bettie DuVall; brother and wife, Harold (Audrey) Crays, Jr; and her two loving sons, Jason and Justin.