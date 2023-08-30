Helen “Gaylene” Grint, 87

SARGENT — Helen “Gaylene” Grint, 87, of Sargent, Nebraska, passed away August 25, 2023, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sargent, with the Rev. Don Schauda officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with family greeting friends from 3 to 5 p.m.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

