Helen Kathman, 88

HASTINGS — Helen M. Kathman, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village, Grand Island.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at Butler Volland Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be given to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Helen's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Helen was born June 24, 1934, in Bladen to Herman and Mollie (Ross) Klatt. She graduated from Bladen High School in 1952. Helen married Vernon J. Kathman on Nov. 7, 1955, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2007. They lived in Doniphan, Glenvil, and Hastings. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Helen loved spending time gardening, sewing, woodworking with Vernon, and spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Kathman of Hastings, Randy and Jean Kathman of Phillips, Steve and Cindy Kathman of Juniata; daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn and Frank Kohmetscher of Doniphan, Julie and Troy Kirby of Hastings; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Kathman of Hastings.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon J. Kathman; brother, Donald Klatt; and half-brother, Bernard Conklin.