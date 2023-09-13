Helen M. Browning, 97

GRAND ISLAND — Helen M. Browning, 97, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Lebensraum Assisted Living in Grand Island.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Helen was born March 7, 1926, at Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Ralph and Sophia (Megow) Province. She graduated from high school in Broken Bow in 1944.

She married Ellsworth Browning on June 7, 1945, in Grand Island. Helen was employed with the Head Start program, then as a para-educator with Grand Island Public Schools for 21 years, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and AARP, and volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Salvation Army and Grand Generation Center. Helen loved all types of music, reading, painting and sewing. She and Ellsworth loved to travel and tour in their younger days.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Donna Browning of Bremerton, Washington; two daughters and a son-in-law, Ann Browning of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Barbara and Dale Lif of St. Libory, Nebraska; five grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher Browning of Washington, Katie and Kip Lopez of Holly Springs, Elizabeth “Liz” and Toby Snell of Longview, Washington, Susanne and Joshua Cramer of Omaha, Nebraska, and Melissa and John Flanagan of Fuquay-Varina, North Caroloina; and eight great-grandchildren, Raegan, Morgan and Finnegan Browning of Enumclaw, Washington, Justice and Auston Snell of Colville, Washington, Lyla and Antonia Cramer of Omaha, and Quentin Lopez of Holly Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers and one sister.

Memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Literacy Foundation.

Online condolences by be left for the family at www. apfelfuneralhome.com