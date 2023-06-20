Helen Smith, 95

SHELTON — Helen Smith, 95, of Shelton, Nebraska, passed away on June 17, 2023.

She held a special place in the hearts of her loved ones and will be deeply missed.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Shelton United Methodist Church with Pastor Linda Keiper officiating. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shelton United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Apfel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Born Helen Halbeisen on October 31, 1927, she led a life filled with devotion and love for her family. She was an active member of various organizations including Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, The American Legion Auxiliary, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and United Methodist Women. She embraced these organizations with dedication, actively contributing to their missions and fostering lasting friendships.

Helen will be welcomed into heaven by her beloved daughter, Jill Smith Gift; her husband, Jacques Smith; a grandson, Justin Smith; and her parents, John and Grace Halbeisen.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Jacques Smith II and Scott Smith; a son-in-law, Bob Gift; her grandchildren: Racqel Self, Jacques Smith III, Cody Smith, Courtney Gift Jarom and Tara VenJohn; and 11 great-grandchildren.

May she find eternal peace.