Helen Theresa Klingenberg, 92, of Grand Island, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Rosary service will be at 9 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Father Marty Egging officiating.

A committal service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

A committal service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Helen was born February 18, 1931, in St. Clement, Missouri, to Herman Bernard and Catherine Ann (Biped) Meyer. She was raised on a farm and was one of eight children to the couple. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and went on to attend floral design school before pursuing a degree in hotel management. For many years she was the Executive Housekeeper at the Arizona Built and then later worked as a Medical Coordinator.

She was united in marriage to Raymond Klingenberg on August 26, 1961, in Phoenix, Arizona, and to this union three children were born.

Helen was a member of Blessed Sacrament, Catholic Daughters and the VFW Auxiliary. She was the bookkeeper for her bowling league for many years. She helped open the Blessed Sacrament Thrift Store and continued to volunteer there. She loved her dachshunds, Heidi and Greta, and was a long-time Royals fan.

She is survived by her children, Garry (Jerilyn) of Oregon, Douglas of Grand Island and Laura Klingenberg of Grand Island; grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Rencher and Jared (Kathleen) Klingenberg all of Arizona; her great grandchildren, Ryelee, Daycee, Emree, Kazner, Jordyn, Jocelyn, Jadyn, Jaylyn and Jared Jr.; two great-great grandchildren, Adelynn and Asher; and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband; a daughter-in-law, Venus; and her siblings and their spouses.