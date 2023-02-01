Helene Feehan, 104
Helene Feehan, 104, of Grand Island, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. Jorge Canela will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral or GICC. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. You are welcome to sign Helene's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary.
Helene was born Dec. 2, 1918, in Central City, the daughter of Peter H. and Helen (Stempek) Kozal.
Helene grew up and received her education in the Central City school system, graduating with the class of 1936. After graduation she worked in a law office for five years and also assisted in an abstracting business. She was united in marriage to Edward F. Feehan, on July 29, 1941, in Central City. The couple immediately moved to Washington, D.C. where she was employed in the War Department as secretary to the Chief of the Chemical Warfare Service, Brigadier General Paul X. English. She and the General were at their desks on Dec. 7, 1941, when he received word that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. She met many prominent people while employed in that office, including Eleanor Roosevelt, General Jimmie Doolittle, Jacob Javit, and many others. When Mr. Feehan was summoned to serve Helene transferred to the U.S. Treasury Department in Omaha. Helene worked for the Technical Staff and assisted Federal Judges in the trial of cases before the tax court while it was in session in Omaha and Des Moines. In 1946 she moved to Grand Island where she later worked for the Secretary to the Chief of the Power Division of the U.S. Department of the Interior. It was during this time the power line from South Dakota to Nebraska was being constructed. Helene was appointed official court reporter for District Judge E.G. Kroger, District Judge of the Eleventh Judicial District of Nebraska. The district at that time was comprised of Hall, Howard, Greeley, Valley, Garfield, Loup, Blaine, Thomas, Hooker and Grant Counties, where court trials were in session regularly. After several years Judge Kroger retired, Helene continued as court reporter for his successor, District Judge Donald H. Weaver until her retirement, having a total of 30 years reporting for the 2nd District Judges.
Helene was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, a past member of Altrusa International, Grand Island Saddle Club, the Liederkranz, and several professional and business organizations. She is an accomplished bridge player, calligrapher, and enjoys traveling, sewing, knitting, crocheting, nature and birds, collecting fine china and figurines.
Helene will be missed by one son-in-law, Robert E. Dunshee of Plano, Texas; four grandchildren and their spouses, Meghan Dunshee, Kathleen (Charles) Thompson, Scott (Nicole) Dunshee, Robert J. “Bobby” Dunshee; and great-granddaughters Lindsey, Kylie, Emily, and Cori Mae Thompson.
Her parents preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Carol Anne; two brothers, Edward and Larry; two sisters, Margaret Kozal and Florence Hueneke.