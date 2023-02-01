Helene Feehan

Helene grew up and received her education in the Central City school system, graduating with the class of 1936. After graduation she worked in a law office for five years and also assisted in an abstracting business. She was united in marriage to Edward F. Feehan, on July 29, 1941, in Central City. The couple immediately moved to Washington, D.C. where she was employed in the War Department as secretary to the Chief of the Chemical Warfare Service, Brigadier General Paul X. English. She and the General were at their desks on Dec. 7, 1941, when he received word that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. She met many prominent people while employed in that office, including Eleanor Roosevelt, General Jimmie Doolittle, Jacob Javit, and many others. When Mr. Feehan was summoned to serve Helene transferred to the U.S. Treasury Department in Omaha. Helene worked for the Technical Staff and assisted Federal Judges in the trial of cases before the tax court while it was in session in Omaha and Des Moines. In 1946 she moved to Grand Island where she later worked for the Secretary to the Chief of the Power Division of the U.S. Department of the Interior. It was during this time the power line from South Dakota to Nebraska was being constructed. Helene was appointed official court reporter for District Judge E.G. Kroger, District Judge of the Eleventh Judicial District of Nebraska. The district at that time was comprised of Hall, Howard, Greeley, Valley, Garfield, Loup, Blaine, Thomas, Hooker and Grant Counties, where court trials were in session regularly. After several years Judge Kroger retired, Helene continued as court reporter for his successor, District Judge Donald H. Weaver until her retirement, having a total of 30 years reporting for the 2nd District Judges.