Henry ‘Hank' Price, 77

Henry “Hank” Price, 77, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Kevin Geurink will officiate. Entombment of ashes will be in the church's columbarium.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Goodwill Industries, or Stuhr Museum Foundation. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Hank was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Omaha the son of Henry James and Catherine Ann (Dold) Price. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High class of 1963, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1967. Hank served in the Nebraska National Guard.

On Aug. 5, 1967, he was united to the love of his life, Pamela Hedgecock. This union was blessed with children Heather, Holly and Ryan. In their early years of marriage, they lived in Omaha, Lincoln, Kansas City and Chillicothe, Mo., making Grand Island their home in 1972. His career included working for Desch-Paine Monument Company for six years, then joined N. Roy Anderson with Stat Medical Company until 1991, and retired from Shared Services Medical Supply in 2018.

His memberships included First Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon, Grand Island Rotary Club, and served on the Goodwill Industries Board of Directors. In retirement, he was an avid daily walker and enjoyed baking (and sharing) his infamous oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Throughout the years, he enjoyed time spent with family at their cabin at Johnsons Lake. He was a friend to everyone, always willing to lend a helping hand, and was loved by his community.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Pam; their children, Heather (James) Suey of Ft. Worth, Texas, Holly Price (Jeffrey Martinez) of Austin, Texas and Ryan (Jennifer) Price of Kenilworth, Ill; grandchildren, Abby, Colin and Ben Suey and Henry, Josephine, Theodore and Ruth Price; his brother, Jim (Dee) Price of Grand Island; nephew, Nick (Kelly) Price; and niece, Katie (B.J.) Glover of Grand Island; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Debbie Hedgecock of Lincoln; nephews, Jon (Jenny) Hedgecock and Jake (Taylor) Hedgecock; sister-in-law, Anita Hedgecock and nephew, Sean Hedgecock.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bob Hedgecock.