Hubert 'Hugh' O'Brien

Hubert “Hugh” Eugene O'Brien was born on June 17, 1937, in Shelton to John and Mary (Hostler) O'Brien. As a youth, he lived on a farm and played baseball. Hugh was a hard worker and worked at the gas station his dad operated and also had a paper route. He is a graduate of Grand Island High School and attended Wayne State College. Hugh worked for Peerless Irrigation, in Kearney, and later the Kearney foundry. While serving in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1961, Hugh was stationed at the Lackland, Texas Airforce Base, later in England, Germany, and the Lincoln Airforce Base. Hugh married Phyllis Louise Rehder Feb. 11, 1961, in Kearney. He helped many students as a high school instructor of Industrial Arts/ Shop and Driver Education in Cedar Rapids. He also worked at Brandt Construction and St. Lukes Nursing Home. Hugh remodeled their home in Cedar Rapids and built a new home in Kearney. He also helped his children remodel their homes. During their marriage the couple lived in, Kearney, Coleridge, Cedar Rapids, Ponca, and then Wayne. During his retirement, Hugh worked at Sioux Tractor in Sioux City, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, jig saw puzzles, hunting, bowling and playing cards. He was always telling jokes and making people laugh.