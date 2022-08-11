Hubert ‘Hugh' O'Brien, 85
Hubert ‘Hugh' O'Brien, 85, of Wayne, formerly of Ponca, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Funeral Services With Military Rites will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Concord.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 on Monday, Aug. 15 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Concord. Interment Grand Island Cemetery, Grand Island.
Memorials may be directed to the O'Brien family for later designation.
Arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Hubert “Hugh” Eugene O'Brien was born on June 17, 1937, in Shelton to John and Mary (Hostler) O'Brien. As a youth, he lived on a farm and played baseball. Hugh was a hard worker and worked at the gas station his dad operated and also had a paper route. He is a graduate of Grand Island High School and attended Wayne State College. Hugh worked for Peerless Irrigation, in Kearney, and later the Kearney foundry. While serving in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1961, Hugh was stationed at the Lackland, Texas Airforce Base, later in England, Germany, and the Lincoln Airforce Base. Hugh married Phyllis Louise Rehder Feb. 11, 1961, in Kearney. He helped many students as a high school instructor of Industrial Arts/ Shop and Driver Education in Cedar Rapids. He also worked at Brandt Construction and St. Lukes Nursing Home. Hugh remodeled their home in Cedar Rapids and built a new home in Kearney. He also helped his children remodel their homes. During their marriage the couple lived in, Kearney, Coleridge, Cedar Rapids, Ponca, and then Wayne. During his retirement, Hugh worked at Sioux Tractor in Sioux City, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, jig saw puzzles, hunting, bowling and playing cards. He was always telling jokes and making people laugh.
When he would hug a person and say goodbye it was a great big bear hug and if a neighbor needed help, Hugh was there to lend a hand… He was a very kind man.
Hugh is survived by his children, Kathleen (Chris) Grams of Lincoln, Colleen (Mike) Farnik of Creighton and Scott O'Brien of Omaha; grandchildren, C.J. (Cassie) Grams of Rising City, Michaela (Matt) Holst of Moville, Iowa, Brent Grams of Bellevue, JoEllen Farnik (Leland Slawson, boyfriend) of South Sioux City, Alaina Farnik of Vermillion, S.D., and Shane Farnik of Creighton; five great-grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Lori) O'Brien of Kearney; and sister, Lola Scott of McAllen, Texas; nieces and nephews.
Hugh was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, Jan. 25, 2022; parents; grandson, Noah Farnik; granddaughter, Andrea Farnik; niece, Crystal Nathan; brothers, Gary O'Brien and John (Phyllis) O'Brien; sister, Betty (Chuck) Johnson; parents-in-law, Russell (Edna) Hennings; brother-in-law, Richard (Lewellyn) Rehder.