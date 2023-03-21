Iona Evans, 61

Iona Marie Evans, 61, of Grand Island went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

A memorial gathering in Iona's honor will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Blessed Sacrament Jubilee Center.

Memorials services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 24 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Floral memorials are requested for either service or gathering, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Iona was born on Aug. 24, 1961, in Grand Island, daughter of Robert and Doris (Hartman) Evans. She received her education from Grand Island Public Schools. Iona was employed by Hornady Manufacturing for 33 years.

Iona enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards and puzzles. She also loved animals and was a huge Husker football fan. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them. Iona's friends and family will treasure the memories of her love, generosity and giving spirit.

She is survived by her sister, Kathy Evans; cousins, Linda Curtis, Reggie Millette, Car Millette and Tom Millette; along with numerous extended family and friends that became family.

Iona was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Carodine and Danny Evans.