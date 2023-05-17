Iona Marie Evans, 61

Iona Marie Evans, 61, of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Memorials services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior.

Livestreaming is available at www.giallfaiths.com. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Iona was born on August 24, 1961, in Grand Island, the daughter of Robert and Doris (Hartman) Evans. She received her education from Grand Island Public Schools. Iona was employed by Hornady Manufacturing for 33 years.

Iona enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards and puzzles. She also loved animals and was a huge Husker football fan. She loved her family and friends and spending time with them. Iona’s friends and family will treasure the memories of her love, generosity and giving spirit.

She is survived by her sister, Kathy Evans; cousins, Linda Curtis, Reggie Millette, Carl Millette and Tom Millette; along with numerous extended family and friends who became family.

Iona was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David Carodine and Danny Evans.