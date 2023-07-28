Isadore “Isy” Jonak, 89

GRAND ISLAND — Isadore “Isy” Jonak, 89, longtime Grand Island resident, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Revs. Vijumon Thomas Choorackal and Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Isadore was born on May 7, 1934, on the family farm north of Ashton, the son of Frank Sr. and Agnes (Grudzinski) Jonak. He attended Sherman County #22 rural school and parochial school in Ashton.

Isadore met the love of his life at a Tuesday night dance. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Hansen on Sept. 25, 1956, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell.

Throughout his life he worked at the sugar beet factory, hauled gravel for Hall County, and farmed and milked cows with his wife for 30 years until moving to Grand Island in 1987. In 1987 he started working for T&E Cattle Company until retiring in 2016 at the age of 82.

He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. In his younger years, Isadore was also a longtime drummer in many area bands.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Tim and Melanie Jonak of Rockville, Pam Treffer of Ravenna, Yvonne and Terry Palu of Loup City and Jim and Allison Jonak of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and a sister, Esther Ambrose of St. Paul.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Jonak, on Nov. 17, 2022; his parents; brothers, Frank Jr., Larry and Ted Jonak; sisters, Elaine Dart and Al Marie Persak; twin grandsons, Travis Treffer and Daniel Treffer Jr.