Jack Raymond Barton, 76

CHAPMAN — Jack Raymond Barton, 76, of Chapman, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.

A graveside service with military honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Chapman Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Jack was born August 21, 1947 in Osmond, Nebraska, to Edmund Hue and Betty Jane (Mink) Barton. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1965.

In 1966, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy in San Diego. He attended Gunners Mate School in Illinois, and the Great Lakes Naval Training center in Waukegan, Illinois. He was on the USS Point Defiance in Long Beach, California. From 1969-1970 he was stationed in Vietnam. He was the Boat Captain of the PBR 722 and part of the River Division 535. After returning for Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1970.

Jack moved to Florida in 1970 and worked construction. He was the commander of VFW Post 9272 in Seminole, Florida.

In 1988 he was united in marriage to Gloria Nelson. The couple moved back to Nebraska in 1991. He was the Maintenance Supervisor at Litzenberg Hospital until he retired in 2014.

After retirement he enjoyed staying busy and helping friends and family however he could. He took great pride in mowing and caring for the Chapman Cemetery. He mowed for the Lynch’s during their seasons on the road. He was a skilled mechanic, carpenter and electrician.

He was truly a jack-of-all-trades and a master of most, you name it Jack could do it.

He was active in the VFW/American Legion.

He is survived by wife, Gloria; his children, Christine Vaughn, Robert Starr, Rick Starr, Mike (Tiffani) Starr and Jackson Pickinpaugh; his grandchildren, Emmy Lu, Liam, Alahnnah, Olivia, Aliah, Dalton, Gage, Stormiee and Camdyn; a great-grandson, Hunter; his brother, Bob Barton (JJ); a sister, Judy Wertz; friends, Lyle Nesiba, Kent Rudy, Jim and Rich Pearce; and numerous special cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eddie Robinson and Jim Robinson.