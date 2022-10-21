 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacob Shultz

Jacob Shultz

Jacob Shultz, 23

Jacob Milton Lee Shultz, 23, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

There are no services planned at this time. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.

Jacob was born on May 4, 1999, in Grand Island, son of Mark Foss and Paula Shultz. He completed his education at Grand Island Senior High School, with the class of 2018.

Jacob enjoyed swinging by the gazebo at his home and slow country music. He was blessed with wonderful friends at Hands of Heartland in Grand Island, Michelle, Jenna, Brenda and Blaize; and in Kearney, Sara, Zach, Johnathan, James, Kevin and Carly.

His smile and laugh will be cherished by his mother, Paula Shultz; sister, Krista Shultz; aunt, Tammy Weber; cousins, Tosha White and Douglas Weber.

Jacob was preceded in death by his father, Mark Foss; and grandparents.

