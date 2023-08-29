Jacob W. Greenwald, 51

GRAND ISLAND — Jacob Wayne Greenwald, 51, of Grand Island, passed away on August 23, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Jake was born October 20, 1971, to David and Shirley “Jeannie” (Findley) Greenwald in Aurora, Colorado, where he grew up as the fifth of seven children.

Jake married Beverly J. Klimek on June 19, 1999, in Loup City, Nebraska. To this union one beautiful daughter, Katherine J. Greenwald, was born on March 17, 2004. They later divorced in 2017.

Jake married Kelly O’Gorman on October 23, 2021, in Grand Island. He adopted her daughter, Kelsey Bentley Faylyn, on May 30, 2023.

He was a naturally gifted diesel mechanic and fabricator. He retired from Midwest Trucking in 2021.

Jake loved his girls, the mountains, fishing, gardening, and working on his truck. He was a collector of all things John Deere and a hobbyist of welding.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael; two sisters, Tammy and Ginger; and a nephew, Vincent.

Jake is survived by his wife, Kelly of Grand Island; two daughters, Katherine Greenwald, of Harveyville, Kansas, and Kelsey Greenwald of Grand Island; his siblings, John (Jinnal), Joshua (Michelle), Phillip (Melissa) and many nieces and nephews, all from Colorado; and a special uncle, Jim (Lisa) Findley of Colorado as well. He is also survived by in-laws Kim Sallinger, Justin (Jenn), Alicia (Sarah) Matthew (Paige); and many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles; as well as his best friend, Mike Klimek.

Family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials may be directed to the Family to be designated at a later date.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.