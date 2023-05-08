Jacqueline A. Stauffer, 74

UEHLING — Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Stauffer, 74, of Uehling, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.

The Fremont Area Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard will conduct honors at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.

A memorial service and rosary will follow, led by Deacon Dave Probst. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the FurEver Home, St. Jude, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com; 402-721-4490.