Jacqueline ‘Jackie' Buttram, 89

Jacqueline “Jackie” Buttram, 89, passed away unexpectedly in Grand Island on Oct. 15, 2022.

In following Jackie's wishes, there will be no service. Jackie was cremated and her ashes will be scattered by the family at a later time. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Born on Dec. 18, 1932, to parents Joseph and Ruby (Smith) Ruddell, Jackie was the second of four children. Growing up in Oklahoma and Arkansas the family moved often following her father's work as a bricklayer, landing in Rogers, Ark. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1951, where she lettered on the girls' basketball team.

Jackie married Ray Buttram, Dec. 15, 1951. When Ray was in the Army, he was stationed at White Sands Army Base and they lived in Las Cruces, N.M., and often traveled across the boarder into Juarez, Mexico where they developed their lifelong love of spicy food. After Ray's discharge they returned to Rogers where Jackie worked as a telephone operator and later at the gas company. Their daughter, Leslie, was born in Rogers in 1958.

Ray's career soon took them to Davenport, Iowa where their son, Scott, was born in 1961. They loved to camp as many weekends as possible and their friends called them the “rainmakers.” Their next move was to Lincoln, , where they became Husker fans for life. Ray became quite the cook and Jackie became his sous-chef and chief bottle washer. In 1978, they moved back to the south, first to the Dallas area and then to San Antonio.

Upon retirement, Jackie and Ray moved back to Arkansas, settling on a beautiful acreage in Avoca, outside of Rogers. Jackie once again planted a huge garden and religiously fed the birds twice a day. Following Ray's death, Jackie was persuaded to move back to Nebraska in order to be near her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandchildren.

Maintaining her independence, she moved into an apartment at Riverside Lodge and soon developed a new found interest in bingo, art classes, and walking every night with “the girls.” She made lots of new friends at Riverside and was known for her sense of humor.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Leslie Beltz of Grand Island; her granddaughter and husband, Dana and Luke Deyle of Lincoln; her great-grandchildren, Tripp, Sloane, and Palmer Kate Deyle of Lincoln; and her brother, Jerry (Cindy) Ruddell of Davenport, Iowa; sister-in-law, Joy Buttram, and several nieces and nephews.

Jackie was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; her son, Scott; her sister, Ruby Jo Fraser; and her brother, Scotty Ruddell.