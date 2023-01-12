Jacqueline ‘Jackie' Hetrick, 65

Jacqueline S. “Jackie” Hetrick, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Jackie was born to Weston H. and Mary E. (Murphy) Bloomquist on Aug. 21, 1957, in Grand Island. She was raised on received her education in Grand Island and graduated with the Grand Island Northwest with the Class of ‘75.

On March 15, 1986, Jackie was united in marriage to Lynn “Mike” Hetrick at Grand Island. To this union two children were born, Sarah Lyn on June 20, 1987, and Caleb on April 2, 1993. Jackie worked for the Hall County Highway Department for 43 years before her retirement on April 8, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Caleb (Alyssa) Hetrick; and grandson, Jackson M. Hetrick of York; her mother, Mary Bloomquist of Grand Island; siblings, Doug Bloomquist, Dean (Vickie) Bloomquist, Christy Kroeger of Grand Island and Dennis (Karry) Bloomquist of Cairo; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn “Mike”; her father, Weston; and infant daughter, Sarah Lyn.

