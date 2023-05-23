Jacqueline Synowski, 61

ST. PAUL — Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Synowski, 61, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Church.

Jackie was born on May 5, 1962, in Grand Island, the daughter of Arden N. and Odelia A. (Jerabek) Porter. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School with the class of 1980.

She then moved to St. Paul and worked at John Variety and the Office Bar.

She was united in marriage to Ron Synowski on July 5, 1986, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell.

The couple lived in St. Paul. Two children were born to this union, Spencer and Kassandra. In April 1990, she began working in the Howard County Treasurer’s office. She was elected Howard County Treasurer in 2013 and was still holding that position at the time of her death. Over the years she also co-managed the St. Paul Country Club and worked part-time at Bootleggers and Miletta Vista Winery.

Jackie was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the Bunco Babes.

She enjoyed cross stitching, playing Bunco and cards; spending time with her family and dearly loved all her grandchildren and attending all their many activities. Jackie’s faith was a very important part of her life. She will be deeply missed by anyone that knew her.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Spencer and Shannon Synowski of St. Paul and Kassandra and Mike Knapp of St. Paul; her mother, Odelia Rogers of Davenport, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Raegan, Adalynn, Harper, Braelyn, Oakley, Greyson and Hudson; former husband and friend, Ron Synowski of St. Paul; former mother-in-law, Carolyn Just of St. Paul; siblings and spouses, Scott and Becky Porter of Aurora, Colorado, Amy and Wes Overton of Midland, Texas, Abby and Steve Rowe of Midland, Texas, DeAnna Rogers-Walters and Rick Kimmel of Davenport, Iowa, and Tonia Rogers of Davenport, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Arden and Linda Porter; and her stepfather, Anthony Rogers.

