Jacqueline Spath, 91

Jacqueline F. Spath, 91, of Grand Island, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Anny Kapundu and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

Jacqueline was born on July 6, 1931, in Cushing to Rodney and Marion (Ludington) Whitt. She was raised and received her education in the Grand Island area, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1948.

On July 8, 1950, she was united in marriage to Rolland Spath. Jacqueline worked in administration for the Veterans Home until her retirement in 1991.

Jacqueline was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was an amazing seamstress and was an avid card player. More than anything, Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Dixie White, Nikki (Dale) Brunz; several nieces and nephews; “granddaughter” Addisyn; and dear family friend, Dan McMullin.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; parents; and brothers, Gayle Whitt, and Eugene Whitt.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.

