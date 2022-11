Jacqueline F. Spath, 91, of Grand Island, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Anny Kapundu and Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.