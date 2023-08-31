Jacqueline Torres Ornelas, 18

GRAND ISLAND — Jacqueline “Jackie” Torres Ornelas, age 18, of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, with celebrant Father Jorge Canela. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be begin one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.

Jacqueline was born February 21, 2005, in Denver, Colorado, to Susano “Junior” Torres Parra and Roxana G. Torres. The family moved from Colorado to Grand Island. Jackie attended Newell Elementary School, Westridge Middle School and graduated from Northwest High School in 2023.

She had started taking classes for her CNA. She had a passion for helping people and was working to achieve her goal of being a nurse someday. She was a hard and dedicated worker. She was employed with Hornady and Perkins before starting college two weeks ago. She knew what she wanted and had to put in long hours to make her dreams a reality.

She is survived by her parents, Junior Torres Parra and Roxana G. Torres; a brother, Gabriel Torres; her her grandfather, Manuel G. Ornelas; grandmother, Elva Ornelas; three uncles, Ramon Torres Parra, Carlos G. Ornelas and Jorge A. Ornelas; four aunts, Rosa Maria Torres Parra, Maria Isabel Torres Parra, Blanca Torres Parra and Araceli Torres Parra; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Amelia Parra Arzaga; her grandfather, Susano Torres Corral; and uncle, German Torres Parra; and aunt, Moraima Torres Parra.