Jacquelyn K. Lindsey, 58

GRAND ISLAND — Jacquelyn K. Lindsey, 58, of Grand Island, formerly of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on June 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friend for one hour prior to the service.

Jacque was born on March 24, 1965, in Greeley, Colorado, to Gerald and Sharlane (Lebsack) Moser. Jacque graduated from Northwest High School in 1983 and went on to join the United States Navy, where she proudly served our country until 1986. After her honorable discharge, Jacque attended the Spencer School of Business, earning her degree in Business Administration in 1990.

Jacque lived in Lakewood, Colorado, and made her career as a florist at City Floral. She moved back to the Grand Island area on Mother’s Day this year to be near her family. In her spare time, Jacque enjoyed being in the mountains, going fishing, being around animals, and her plants.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael Rendowski, Jenae (Rocky Grotz), and Cale Lindsey; two grandchildren, Alexis and Mason; her parents; two brothers, Monte (Vay) Moser, and Chris Moser; a niece, Jaimie Moser; and a great niece, Jaidyn Moser.

Jacque was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dave and Marie Lebsack, and Herman and Leona Moser; and three uncles.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

