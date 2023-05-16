James C. Nelson, 84

CAIRO — James C. “Jim” Nelson, 84, of Cairo, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 12, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted. Pastor Bob Carlson will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery in Boelus.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the Dannebrog/Boelus Rescue-Fire Department, Cairo QRT, or the Heartland Lutheran High School Tuition Assistance Program.

More details will follow.