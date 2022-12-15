James Conklin

James M. Conklin, 75, of Central City, died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Monroe Evangelical Free Church near Aurora with Pastor Joe Mullarky officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial of ashes will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell on Monday at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials designated to the Monroe E-Free Missions Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
James Michael Conklin was born on Aug. 24, 1947, to Bernard and Margaret (Smith) Conklin in Laurens, Iowa. Jim grew up in Laurens and graduated from Laurens High School in 1966. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country during the Vietnam War. After basic training he was stationed in Grand Island, where he met his first wife, Kathryn Niehaus. Jim and Kathy were married in 1969. After their marriage, Jim was stationed in Billings, Mont. where they lived until he was deployed to Thailand. After Jim was honorably discharged from the military on Aug. 22, 1970, he returned to Grand Island where the couple made their home. He then went on to receive his Auto Body Technology Degree from Central Nebraska Technical College in Hastings. Four children were born to this union. The couple divorced in 1980. Jim was then united in marriage to Laurie Rowley in 1982, and to this union two children were born. While living in Grand Island Jim worked at Monfort, Diamond Plastics, and Construction Rental, just to name a few, until he got a job at Chief Industries, where he remained until his retirement in 2013. He also worked part-time at Menards in the building department. After 21 years of marriage, the couple divorced. In 2015, Jim moved to Central City with his son, Nathan and his family, where he remained until the Lord called him home.
Jim was a member of the Monroe Evangelical Free Church, where he was extremely active. He was an Awana leader as well as a Mission Committee member. His mission work was one of his greatest interests, and spent some of his most cherished time in Kenya and Mexico. He was also very involved in the youth of his church. When he wasn't spending time at church, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, traveling, and bowling, but his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Bryan Conklin of Bee, Chad Conklin of Grand Island, Dorian (Steve) Noden of McKinney, Texas, Kenny (Tori) Conklin of Malcolm, Nathan (Jessica) Conklin of Central City, and Jamie Conklin of Lincoln; his sisters, Dianne Smith of Mifflinburg, Pa., Wanda Drummond of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Gwen Conklin of Spencer, Iowa; his grandchildren, Allie Conklin, MacKenzie Conklin, Madison Conklin, Avery Noden, Cole Conklin, Sienna Noden, Ramzi Conklin, Kashton Noden, Ava Conklin, Rowen Noden, Olivia Conklin, Tayden Conklin, Elyse Conklin, and Kyler Conklin; and his granddog; Tucker.