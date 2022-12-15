James Conklin

James Michael Conklin was born on Aug. 24, 1947, to Bernard and Margaret (Smith) Conklin in Laurens, Iowa. Jim grew up in Laurens and graduated from Laurens High School in 1966. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country during the Vietnam War. After basic training he was stationed in Grand Island, where he met his first wife, Kathryn Niehaus. Jim and Kathy were married in 1969. After their marriage, Jim was stationed in Billings, Mont. where they lived until he was deployed to Thailand. After Jim was honorably discharged from the military on Aug. 22, 1970, he returned to Grand Island where the couple made their home. He then went on to receive his Auto Body Technology Degree from Central Nebraska Technical College in Hastings. Four children were born to this union. The couple divorced in 1980. Jim was then united in marriage to Laurie Rowley in 1982, and to this union two children were born. While living in Grand Island Jim worked at Monfort, Diamond Plastics, and Construction Rental, just to name a few, until he got a job at Chief Industries, where he remained until his retirement in 2013. He also worked part-time at Menards in the building department. After 21 years of marriage, the couple divorced. In 2015, Jim moved to Central City with his son, Nathan and his family, where he remained until the Lord called him home.