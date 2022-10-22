James Cyboron, 80

James W. Cyboron, 80, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be on Jim's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. Casual dress is requested. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined later.

Jim was born on April 15, 1942, in Littleton, Colo., the son of Adolph George and Rose Elvina (Hansen) Cyboron. He graduated from Boelus High School class of 1960. On April 11, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sandra Nowicki. They lived on a farm near Boelus, moving to Grand Island in 1967, when he began his career with New Holland. Jim retired in 1998. Following retirement Jim delivered for the Grand Island Independent for 19 years.

Some of his enjoyments included woodworking, fishing, gardening and yardwork. In addition to enjoying the outdoors, Jim was an excellent cook. He coached Northwest Little League Baseball for 8 years, having taught many kids how to play.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Sandy; their son, Brent Cyboron of Chapman and four legged companions, Maddie and Mickey.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Dean; and a sister, Pat.