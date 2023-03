James Doyle, 88

GUIDE ROCK — James Ross Doyle, 88, of Guide Rock, passed away on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home in Guide Rock.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Revival Tabernacle Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Darrell Sutton officiating. Interment will be at the Guide Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.