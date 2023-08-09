KEARNEY — James E. Murphy, age 80, of Kearney, formerly of Spalding and Omaha, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home Chapel in Kearney with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Omaha. Visitation will be an hour prior to the funeral.