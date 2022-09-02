James Hansen

James R. “Jim” Hansen, 87, of Ord passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Friday, August 26, 2022; at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Mr. Hansen's wished were to be cremated. His life will be honored with private family services and Military Honors. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to Randy Hansen at 909 South 14th Street Ord, Nebraska, 68862.

James Russell was born August 16, 1935, to William and Delia (Clement) Hansen at Ironwood, Michigan; a true “Yooper”. He grew up and received his education in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and in Detroit.

Jim was a career Air Force Man for 22 years. His places of deployment included Okinawa, Offutt, Davis-Monthan, Da Nang, Nellis and Spangdahlem. He was a Crew Chief, working on multiple aircraft with his favorites being the T-33 “T-Bird” and the F-4 “Phantom”.

Jim was united in marriage to Jeannette K. “Jake” Dye on June 26, 1960; at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska. They were parents to Russ, Randy and Jennifer. Following Jim's retirement from the Air Force in 1975; the family settled in Ord, Nebraska. Jim continued to work at the Alfalfa Mill and Ord Co-op.

If you wanted a conversation with Jim, you only needed to mention his two favorite planes; Bob Hope or John Wayne; and his grandkids. He was a member of the VFW. Jim enjoyed building model airplanes and trains; and cruising the backroads.

Family meant the world to Jim. If he had plans to go visit them that would get him in a good mood, especially if he could spoil the grandkids. His family will miss him deeply.

Survivors include his children, Russ of Lincoln, Randy of Ord and Jennifer Hansen Dowse of Sunset, Texas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother Spencer of Alabama; and two sisters, Sue and Carol both of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jake who passed away on June 12, 2014; three brothers, Bill, Bob and Neil; and three sisters, Kay, Joan and Mary.